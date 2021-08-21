Sheffield weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued ahead of heavy rain this afternoon
Sheffield has been told to expect thunderstorms later this evening following a spell of heavy showers this afternoon.
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 9:54 am
A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of England today (August 21).
In South Yorkshire, heavy showers are set to roll in at 10am and again at 3pm.
The Met Office has also warned to expect thunder this evening after 7pm.
It comes as Sheffield F.C. is set to play Sherwood Colliery in Dronfield at 12.30pm while the Blades are facing Huddersfield at Bramall Lane at 3pm.