The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Sheffield today.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of England today (August 21).

In South Yorkshire, heavy showers are set to roll in at 10am and again at 3pm.

The Met Office has also warned to expect thunder this evening after 7pm.