We know all too well that the British weather can be unpredictable and that forecasts are just predictions which are subject to constant change, but we can’t help being a little disappointed when we are hoping for some good weather and it doesn’t come to fruition.

The Met Office updates its long-range forecast daily, using all the latest information so it can be as accurate as possible at the time of publication – but that means this can often change multiple times in a week depending on the evidence at the time.

Earlier this month the forecaster said the middle of August could bring “above average” temperatures in northern areas, along with drier weather and sunny spells.

Will there be a heatwave in Sheffield by the end of August? Here is the latest long-range weather forecast from the Met Office.

Experts said there were signals of a “drier and warmer than average period from the middle of August”, with “possibly even very warm conditions at times”, and the trend was expected to continue through to the end of the month.

A provisional date of August 16 – today – was given at the time, with conditions hoped to pick up from this point onwards.

Unfortunately this has not been the case, as temperatures currently remain just below average with high winds and chances of rain, and as the weeks have gone on this ‘heatwave’ has seemed less and less of a possibility.

However, all hope is not lost, as there is still a good chance that Sheffield could experience some much more pleasant weather before the end of the month.

In its latest update, the Met Office said: “Towards the end of next week settled conditions are likely to become more dominant across most areas with plenty of dry weather.

“During late August, similar conditions look likely but there is a greater chance of winds from a southerly sector allowing for the possibility of some very warm spells.”

So although the ‘heatwave’ we were waiting for may not quite materialise, forecasters are still expecting that the back end of the month will bring much warmer temperatures than we have experienced in recent weeks.

But it is definitely worth noting that there still remains the possibility of showers and stronger winds in the north – and that the heat may also bring about thunderstorms and heavy showers.

As we get closer to September, the Met Office is predicting an “increased chance of warmer than average conditions”, before a return to “more unsettled conditions” and showers which may turn into “longer spells of rain”.

The current long-range forecast runs until September 13 and contains predictions for the next four weeks.

Below is this week’s forecast.

Monday 16: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, highs of 19C

Tuesday 17: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning, highs of 18C

Wednesday 18: Cloudy, highs of 20C

Thursday 19: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning, highs of 19C

Friday 20: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, highs of 21C

Saturday 21: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon, highs of 22C