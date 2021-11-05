As people across Sheffield get ready to wrap up warm and enjoy an evening of bonfire festivities, many will be wondering what the weather will be like while standing outside for hours on end.

Unfortunately one of the area’s largest Bonfire Night events, After Dark, has been cancelled for good due to ‘wetter autumns, rising costs and Covid uncertainty this year’.

But there is still plenty going on across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, including the popular Illuminate the Gardens event at the Botanical Gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the weather forecast for Sheffield on Bonfire Night and over the weekend, according to the Met Office. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

Here is everything you need to know about the weather forecast in Sheffield this Bonfire Night and over the weekend.

What will the weather be like in Sheffield on Bonfire Night?

The Met Office says Friday, November 5 (Bonfire Night) will have a ‘rather cloudy start with patchy drizzle and some fog over the hills’, with some cloud throughout the day and a few brighter spells in the afternoon. It will be a ‘breezy day’, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

As head into the evening, there will be some ‘clear intervals’, with some cloud and drizzle throughout the night. The Met Office says it will be ‘frost-free, but breezy’, with a minimum temperature 9C.

Hour by hour forecast for Sheffield on Bonfire Night

Friday, November 5:

12pm: Sunny intervals, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C

1pm: Sunny intervals, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C

2pm: Sunny intervals, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C

3pm: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C

4pm: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C

5pm: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C

6pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C

7pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C

8pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C

9pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C

10pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C

11pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C

Midnight: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C

What is the weather forecast for the rest of Bonfire Night weekend in Sheffield?

Events will be taking place across the weekend to make the most of the festivities.

The Met Office says Saturday, November 6 will start ‘cloudy with drizzle’, with ‘skies brightening a little through the morning’ before rain sweeps across the area in the afternoon.

The evening will be drier, and the day will be ‘milder, but rather windy’.

The maximum temperature will be 12C, with temperatures of 10C in the evening.

On Sunday, November 7, the Met Office says conditions will be ‘mostly dry and bright, but windy’.

There is less than a 10 per cent chance of rain all day and a maximum temperature of 10C in the afternoon, with lows of 8C in the evening.