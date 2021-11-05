Sheffield weather: Will it rain on Bonfire Night? Met Office predictions for weekend and hour by hour forecast
Bonfire Night 2021 is here and is set to be a busy day of firework displays and events after the Covid cancellations last year.
As people across Sheffield get ready to wrap up warm and enjoy an evening of bonfire festivities, many will be wondering what the weather will be like while standing outside for hours on end.
Unfortunately one of the area’s largest Bonfire Night events, After Dark, has been cancelled for good due to ‘wetter autumns, rising costs and Covid uncertainty this year’.
But there is still plenty going on across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, including the popular Illuminate the Gardens event at the Botanical Gardens.
Here is everything you need to know about the weather forecast in Sheffield this Bonfire Night and over the weekend.
What will the weather be like in Sheffield on Bonfire Night?
The Met Office says Friday, November 5 (Bonfire Night) will have a ‘rather cloudy start with patchy drizzle and some fog over the hills’, with some cloud throughout the day and a few brighter spells in the afternoon. It will be a ‘breezy day’, with a maximum temperature of 11C.
As head into the evening, there will be some ‘clear intervals’, with some cloud and drizzle throughout the night. The Met Office says it will be ‘frost-free, but breezy’, with a minimum temperature 9C.
Hour by hour forecast for Sheffield on Bonfire Night
Friday, November 5:
12pm: Sunny intervals, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C
1pm: Sunny intervals, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C
2pm: Sunny intervals, less than five per cent chance of rain, 11C
3pm: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C
4pm: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C
5pm: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 10C
6pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C
7pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C
8pm: Overcast, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C
9pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C
10pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C
11pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C
Midnight: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 10C
What is the weather forecast for the rest of Bonfire Night weekend in Sheffield?
Events will be taking place across the weekend to make the most of the festivities.
The Met Office says Saturday, November 6 will start ‘cloudy with drizzle’, with ‘skies brightening a little through the morning’ before rain sweeps across the area in the afternoon.
The evening will be drier, and the day will be ‘milder, but rather windy’.
The maximum temperature will be 12C, with temperatures of 10C in the evening.
On Sunday, November 7, the Met Office says conditions will be ‘mostly dry and bright, but windy’.
There is less than a 10 per cent chance of rain all day and a maximum temperature of 10C in the afternoon, with lows of 8C in the evening.
Winds will reach 37mph by lunchtime.