Sheffield will be battered by winds of up to 40mph today as a rainstorm passes over England.

A tree has already fallen in Burgoyne Close, Upperthorpe, as a strong westerly wind builds speed this morning (January 13). It is expected to reach a peak of 40mph by around 3pm today. A weather warning has not been issued.

The strong gusts are bringing with them patches of heavy rain that will last much of the morning from 10am before peaking at around 2pm ahead of a clear and markedly less windy early evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes ahead of what is predicted to be a very wet Saturday for the Steel City. Heavy rain is forecast to fall starting at around midnight and pour until 10am, before seeing showers all day long. Then, on Saturday evening, gale force winds of up to 48mph are expected to arrive at 6pm and peak at midnight.

A tree has already fallen in Burgoyne Close, Hillfoot, as winds of up to 40mph are predicted in Sheffield today.

Advertisement Hide Ad