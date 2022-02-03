Sheffield weather: Weekend could be a washout with rain expected all day Sunday
Sunday is set to be a washout this weekend with rain forecast to fall all day long.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:45 am
After a dry and overcast Saturday, a sweeping Atlantic rainstorm will arrive in South Yorkshire around 9pm and drench Sheffield for a full 24 hours.
Light rain is forecasted to last all Sunday (February 6), with the worst of it falling before midday.
Before then, Sheffield can also expect strong showers overnight on Thursday ahead of a chilly Friday, with highs of six degrees and 15mph winds forecast.
