Over the last week or so we have been lucky enough to experience above-average temperatures, with plenty of warm sunshine and dry conditions.

And this trend is set to continue over the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s and some sunny spells on Sunday – when the Sheffield Half Marathon and 10K race take place.

The current forecast for Sunday looks set to see dry conditions with very little chance of rain and plenty of sunshine, as well of highs of 21C, after a weekend of fairly-decent weather.

This weekend is set to see the last of the good weather in Sheffield according to the Met Office, with high winds and heavy rain on the way next week.

But the latest long range forecast also brings some bad news, as lashing rain and high winds are set to sweep across the area next week.

Here is the latest update.

Weather forecast for the end of September

Sheffield residents are being warned that this weekend could mark the last of the good weather for a while.

Friday, September 24 is set to see temperatures of up to 19C, with some early morning sunshine which will change to cloud cover from lunchtime. There is little chance of rain throughout the day, although winds will begin to pick up in the afternoon, with speeds of up to 24mph.

Saturday is likely to bring slightly lighter winds, of around 15mph, and the odd sunny spell throughout the day, although cloud cover can be expected through most of the afternoon. Temperatures should reach up to 20C in the afternoon and there is only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Sunday looks set to be the best day of the weekend, with highs of 21C and plenty of sunny intervals. There is little chance of rain, although wind speeds will likely pick up again, with gusts up to 24mph.

Unfortunately the weather is set to take a turn for the worse after Sunday and temperatures are likely to fall, with much more wind and rain on the way at the end of the month and into the beginning of October.

The long range forecast from the Met Office, for the period to October 6, states: "A band of blustery, sometimes intense, showers pass over much of the UK through Monday (September 27), bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures for the oncoming week as it passes.

"Breezy winds with the risk of gales for Northern Isles. A cyclonic pattern will likely develop from Tuesday and last into October, bringing largely unsettled condition across the UK.”

Although southeastern areas may see some sunshine and warm spells through this period, showers and long spells of rain are expected across northern areas, with temperatures likely to be ‘near average’.

October forecast

The Met Office long range forecast currently lasts until Thursday October 21.

For the period from October 7, it says: “Confidence is typically low through this period. Current signals suggest the higher pressure is more likely over the south during this period, giving generally dry and settled conditions. More settled conditions may spread northwards at times.