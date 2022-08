After a miserable Tuesday morning which saw showers and moderate winds throughout, Wednesday will see a return to the summer sunshine. The day will see sun through the majority of the day with less than 5 per cent chance of rain all day.

Here is your Wednesday, August 3 hour-by-hour forecast by Met Office:

The Peace Gardens.

9am: Sunny intervals – 19C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunny intervals – 20C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Cloudy skies – 21C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy skies – 21C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy skies – 22C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Sunny intervals – 23C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Sunshine – 23C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine – 23C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunshine – 23C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Sunshine – 22C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunshine – 21C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain

8pm: Sunny intervals – 20C temperatures – less than 5 per cent chance of rain