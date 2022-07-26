After last week’s heatwave which saw extreme heat take Sheffield’s record temperature to 39C, weather in the city has completely spun on its head as more mild temperatures and cloudy skies are in store for Wednesday, July 27.

In the morning, the city will see at least some sunshine with sunny intervals forecast until around 11am. Along with the sunny intervals, temperatures peak at 18C in the morning which will see the last of the sun for the day.

Heading into lunchtime and the early afternoon, that sunshine from the morning fades away into cloud and overcast, which is expected to remain for the rest of the day.

Although the chances of rain throughout the rest of the day stand at 10 per cent, a short period at around 1pm will see showers forecast for the city with a 50 per cent chance of rain in place for the hour period.

From then on, the afternoon and evening will see a continuation of cloudy weather, with little sunshine or rain.

Throughout the afternoon, the temperatures average 20C and peak at 21C, mild temperatures in comparison to the scorches of the last week.

Met Office forecast a ‘medium’ pollen count and light breezes of wind for the day, meaning the ‘feels like’ temperature sits slightly below the temperature for most of the day.