Sheffield weather: Wednesday forecast - city set for more sunshine as temperatures continue to soar

Wednesday will see the hot summer temperatures and sunshine in Sheffield continue, with temperatures expected to peak at 26C.

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:58 pm

Wednesday, June 22 will see a continuation of the bright sunshine and hot temperatures in Sheffield as the summer really begins to kick in.

The morning will start off brightly, with pure sunshine, no cloud and virtually no chance of rain – with temperatures reaching 21C in the morning.

In the afternoon, temperatures will only increase, averaging 25C and peaking at 26C in what will be yet another hot afternoon in Sheffield.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield. The Peace Gardens.

A ‘very high’ pollen count is forecast yet again for Wednesday, in what is a continuing theme for the summer.

It will remain warm on Wednesday evening with a high of 23C, before cooling off ahead of a clear night.

The day will see virtually no chance of rain throughout, and with very gentle breezes likely the day will feel even hotter.

For more on Sheffield weather, visit the Met Office.

