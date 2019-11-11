Sheffield weather warning updated due to increase in potential impact
Weather forecasters are warning people in South Yorkshire to brace for more heavy rain following flooding in recent days.
A Met Office Yellow Warning for rain has today been updated due to ‘the potential impact increasing’.
The severe weather warning covers the period between midnight and 11.45pm on Thursday.
Risks from heavy rain this Thursday include communities being cut off for days by floodwater, a danger to life and dangerous driving conditions.
The updated warning states: “A period of heavy rain may affect the area through Thursday, bringing further disruption.
“Confidence in the location of any heavier rainfall is low, though with ongoing flooding across the area, even relatively small amounts of rain may cause further impacts.
“15-25 mm of rainfall is possible, with a lower chance of seeing 40-50 mm.”