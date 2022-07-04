According to Met Office, Sheffield will see sunny intervals across Tuesday, mixed in with periods of cloud and overcast.

The morning will begin with some sunny intervals, before a short period of overcast around 11am. Temperatures for the morning will average 15C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peace Gardens.

Cloudy weather will be in place for the remainder of the morning and early hours of the afternoon before returning to some sunny intervals around 3pm.

Temperatures will peak at 20C in the afternoon with gentle breezes of wind – a ‘very high’ pollen count is also expected throughout Tuesday.

As we head into the evening, we will see a sustained period of sunshine from 5pm to 9pm as we enjoy a sunny end to the day before heading into a clear night.

No more than a 10 per cent chance of rain is forecast throughout the day.