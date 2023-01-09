Sheffield weather today: Bright morning will give way to rainy afternoon ahead of downpour on Tuesday
A bright but drizzly morning in Sheffield will give way to a wet and windy afternoon today ahead of heavy rain tomorrow.
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:29pm
The Steel City will be tossed between bright sunny spots, clouded skies and light rain for much of Monday (January 9) with a stiff gust reaching up to 30mph.
Then, at around 6pm, heavy rain will arrive in the city and last until 8pm – which is a preview of a rainstorm that will sit over Sheffield for nearly all of Tuesday.
Weather forecast for Sheffield in South Yorkshire on Monday, January 9, 2023.