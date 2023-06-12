News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Thunderstorms with sudden downpour forecast this afternoon brought on by weekend heatwave

Sheffield could be in for a sudden downpour with a chance of thunder this afternoon.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST

After days of balmy weather and intense sunshine, South Yorkshire is set for a sharp, intense shower later today (June 12).

The Met Office is predicting a sudden thunderstorm will roll across the Steel City from the east starting at around 2pm. Forecasters say it will initially just see scattered showers with sunshine, before a downpour and thunder hits just before 3pm. Weather maps suggests it will be an extreme 32mm/hour rainstorm at its peak.

Thunderclouds will likely remain until 5pm before clearing away for the night, except for a chance of showers at 7pm.

Sheffield is due for a sudden downpour with thunderstorms this afternoon (June 12) following days of intense sunshine.Sheffield is due for a sudden downpour with thunderstorms this afternoon (June 12) following days of intense sunshine.
It might do something to break the heat, as Sheffield will otherwise bask in intense sun all morning, with highs of around 30C in the mid afternoon.

Many parts of England will be similarly hit today, with intense showers and localized thunderstorms across the country with amber flood alerts in Nottingham and Birmingham.

