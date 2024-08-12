Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thunderstorms may be sweeping over the city today.

The Weather Channel has warned Sheffielders of thunderstorms today (Monday, August 12) as temperatures are expected to rise to a stifling 27C.

It comes as the Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the north of England and Scotland. The warning includes East Riding of Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, and York, and will last until 1pm today.

According to the Weather Channel, Sheffield could see thunderstorms from 11am to 1pm today, with a heavy downpour just before midday.

Thankfully, the skies are expected to brighten up later in the afternoon, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 27C at 3pm. It is expected to be a ‘mostly sunny’ evening until sunset at 8.39pm.