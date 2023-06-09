A weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with a thunderstorm potentially hitting the city this weekend.

Heavy rain and hail could lead to flooding on Sunday, June 11, the Met Office says, and there is also a risk that lightning strikes and strong winds will damage buildings. The yellow weather warning – the least severe of the three-tier system – will be in place from midday on Sunday until 9pm that evening.

The weather warning says there is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding, the possibility of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, along with road closures, and a slight chance of power cuts. A thunderstorm warning is also in place for large parts of the UK tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, but that does not cover Sheffield.

Despite the weather warning, there is a good chance Sheffield will remain dry this weekend, with the Met’s hour-by-hour forecast showing a largely sunny weekend, with a high temperature of 27C on Saturday and 26C on the Sunday, and the only rain in store being a light shower on Saturday afternoon.

The heatwave is expected to continue into next week, with highs of 27C on the Monday, 25C on Tuesday, 24C on Wednesday and 25C on Thursday, and largely clear skies forecast for all four days.

After that, dry and settled conditions are expected to continue across most of the UK, with winds expected to be fairly light and temperatures above average for the time of year.