A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption, the Met Office weather warning states

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and much of England this Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 9pm. Photo: Met Office

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sheffield, with the heatwave set to come to an end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for tomorrow, Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 9pm. The warning covers much of central England, stretching from Manchester in the north to Oxford in the south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warning states: "A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption."

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield this weekend?

It adds that flash flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and road closures, with the potential too for delays and cancellations to trains and bus services. There is a slight chance of power cuts, according to the warning, and of damage to homes and business caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Despite the yellow weather warning covering Sheffield, the Met Office forecast for the city on Saturday shows it is expected to remain dry and sunny, with a high temperature of 29C and a low of 19C.

Sunday will remain warm, with a high of 27C, but it could be a soggier affair, with some rain possible in the morning and heavy showers likely in the late afternoon or early evening.

When will the heatwave end in Sheffield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures look set to drop next week, with a high of 23C forecast for Monday, September 11, 18C for Tuesday and 17C for Wednesday.