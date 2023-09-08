Sheffield weather: Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office as heatwave is set to end
A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption, the Met Office weather warning states
and live on Freeview channel 276
A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sheffield, with the heatwave set to come to an end.
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for tomorrow, Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 9pm. The warning covers much of central England, stretching from Manchester in the north to Oxford in the south.
The Met Office warning states: "A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption."
What is the weather forecast for Sheffield this weekend?
It adds that flash flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and road closures, with the potential too for delays and cancellations to trains and bus services. There is a slight chance of power cuts, according to the warning, and of damage to homes and business caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
Despite the yellow weather warning covering Sheffield, the Met Office forecast for the city on Saturday shows it is expected to remain dry and sunny, with a high temperature of 29C and a low of 19C.
Sunday will remain warm, with a high of 27C, but it could be a soggier affair, with some rain possible in the morning and heavy showers likely in the late afternoon or early evening.
When will the heatwave end in Sheffield?
Temperatures look set to drop next week, with a high of 23C forecast for Monday, September 11, 18C for Tuesday and 17C for Wednesday.
Some light showers are forecast for Monday, with a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals on Tuesday, and a sunny morning changing to cloudy in the afternoon on Wednesday.