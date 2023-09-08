News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension

Sheffield weather: Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office as heatwave is set to end

A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption, the Met Office weather warning states

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and much of England this Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 9pm. Photo: Met OfficeA yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and much of England this Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 9pm. Photo: Met Office
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and much of England this Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 9pm. Photo: Met Office

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sheffield, with the heatwave set to come to an end.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for tomorrow, Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 9pm. The warning covers much of central England, stretching from Manchester in the north to Oxford in the south.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office warning states: "A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, perhaps leading to some disruption."

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield this weekend?

It adds that flash flooding could cause hazardous driving conditions and road closures, with the potential too for delays and cancellations to trains and bus services. There is a slight chance of power cuts, according to the warning, and of damage to homes and business caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Despite the yellow weather warning covering Sheffield, the Met Office forecast for the city on Saturday shows it is expected to remain dry and sunny, with a high temperature of 29C and a low of 19C.

Sunday will remain warm, with a high of 27C, but it could be a soggier affair, with some rain possible in the morning and heavy showers likely in the late afternoon or early evening.

When will the heatwave end in Sheffield?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Temperatures look set to drop next week, with a high of 23C forecast for Monday, September 11, 18C for Tuesday and 17C for Wednesday.

Some light showers are forecast for Monday, with a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals on Tuesday, and a sunny morning changing to cloudy in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Related topics:SheffieldMet OfficeHeatwaveWeather forecast