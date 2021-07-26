Luckily the rain which had been forecast over Tramlines weekend held off for the most part and there was even some sunshine on Sunday – much to the joy of festival-goers across the city – but the bad news is that more rain is said to be on the way this week.

The Met Office is predicting that “heavy showers” and storms will be on the cards, as temperatures take another dip – and a weather warning has now been put in place for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms has been put in place across the region from 9am tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27 until 6am on Wednesday, July 28.

It comes after parts of London were hit by severe floods following heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Roads were left blocked by floodwater and a number of underground stations were closed in light of the conditions.

The weather warning for Sheffield and the rest of Yorkshire states: “Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption.”

It adds: “20 to 30mm of rain is possible in around one or two hours, and a few places could see around 60 mm in three to six hours. Lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.”

The Met Office is urging people to be careful when travelling and plan their route in advance.

Here’s how the rest of this week’s forecast is looking so far.

Monday, July 26: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Highs of 25C in the afternoon and 20C in the evening with less than five per cent chance of rain. Medium pollen count.

Tuesday, July 27: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. Highs of 23C in the afternoon and 18C in the evening, with a 30 per cent chance of rain from 12pm. This will rise to 40 per cent at 3pm and 60 per cent at 6pm. Low pollen count. Yellow weather warning in place from 9am for thunderstorms.

Wednesday, July 28: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. Highs of 19C in the afternoon and 14C in the evening, with a 40 per cent chance of rain from 10am, rising to 60 per cent at 1pm and 70 per cent at 4pm. Only a 10 per cent chance of rain in the evening. Medium pollen count. Yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms until 6am.

Thursday, July 29: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 19C in the afternoon and 15C in the evening, with a 30 per cent chance of rain at 4pm. Low pollen count.

Friday, July 30: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 19C in the afternoon and 16C in the evening, with a 30 per cent chance of rain at 1pm, rising to 40 per cent at 4pm. Low pollen count.

Saturday, July 31: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 20C in the afternoon and 16C in the evening, with a 40 per cent chance of rain at 4pm.

Sunday, August 1: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 19C in the afternoon and 15C in the evening, with a 30 per cent chance of rain at 7pm.

According to the Met Office’s long range forecast for Yorkshire and the Humber, the weather is set to remain unsettled between July 30 and August 8, with showers to longer spells of rain possible. There is also the chance of heavy showers, perhaps thundery at times between any drier and sunnier interludes with stronger winds.