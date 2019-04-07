SHEFFIELD WEATHER: This is what you can expect it to be like over the next five days

This is what forecasters from the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next five days.

Today:

A grey, murky start to the day with areas of mist, fog and drizzly rain, especially over the hills. Any improvements will be slow during the morning with a band of rain crossing the area during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight:

Cloud increasing again with areas of fog thickening over the hills. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Monday:

Cloudy, misty and murky over the hills. Some cloud breaks are possible further southwest where it will feel quite pleasant in any brighter spells. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Breezy and cold on Tuesday with hill fog. Dry with bright spells though often cloudy on Wednesday. Winds easing on Thursday, dry with some brighter spells.