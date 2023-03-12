News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield weather: The Met Office has issued yet another yellow warning of snow and ice for Sheffield

The snow may be beginning to melt in Sheffield, but a new yellow warning from the Met Office suggests the arctic blast has not left us just yet.

By Sarah Marshall
40 minutes ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 12:13pm

A sunny start to the day means the blanket of snow which has covered the city following extreme weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week (March 8, 9 and 10) is starting to thaw.

However, we may need to wait just a little bit longer for more traditional spring weather to return, after The Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning comes into force from 5pm tomorrow (Monday, March 13), lasting until 10am on Tuesday.

Most Popular
A sunny start to the day means the blanket of snow which has covered the city following extreme weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week (March 8, 9 and 10) is starting to thaw.
A sunny start to the day means the blanket of snow which has covered the city following extreme weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week (March 8, 9 and 10) is starting to thaw.
A sunny start to the day means the blanket of snow which has covered the city following extreme weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week (March 8, 9 and 10) is starting to thaw.

According to the forecaster, Sheffield is expected to be hit by rain turning into snow tomorrow, with ‘some accumulations’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forecast continues: “Turning drier and sunnier on Tuesday, with scattered snow showers. Overnight frost. Wednesday seeing rain preceded by snow during the afternoon. Thursday mild and cloudy with overnight rain clearing.”

SheffieldMet Office