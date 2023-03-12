The snow may be beginning to melt in Sheffield, but a new yellow warning from the Met Office suggests the arctic blast has not left us just yet.

A sunny start to the day means the blanket of snow which has covered the city following extreme weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week (March 8, 9 and 10) is starting to thaw.

However, we may need to wait just a little bit longer for more traditional spring weather to return, after The Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Sheffield.

The warning comes into force from 5pm tomorrow (Monday, March 13), lasting until 10am on Tuesday.

According to the forecaster, Sheffield is expected to be hit by rain turning into snow tomorrow, with ‘some accumulations’.

