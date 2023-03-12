A sunny start to the day means the blanket of snow which has covered the city following extreme weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week (March 8, 9 and 10) is starting to thaw.
However, we may need to wait just a little bit longer for more traditional spring weather to return, after The Met Office issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Sheffield.
The warning comes into force from 5pm tomorrow (Monday, March 13), lasting until 10am on Tuesday.
According to the forecaster, Sheffield is expected to be hit by rain turning into snow tomorrow, with ‘some accumulations’.
The forecast continues: “Turning drier and sunnier on Tuesday, with scattered snow showers. Overnight frost. Wednesday seeing rain preceded by snow during the afternoon. Thursday mild and cloudy with overnight rain clearing.”