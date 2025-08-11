Temperatures could reach highs of 33 degrees in Sheffield this week.

Following a slight break from scorching hot temperatures, the sun is set to return once more to South Yorkshire in a final hoorah this summer.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 33 degrees this week, as yellow heat warnings are placed around much of the UK.

So here’s how things are set to look for the next few days.

People in Sheffield are in for a scorching hot week as temperatures match those in Ibiza. | Met Office

Monday August 11

Things will start as they mean to go on, with temperatures of around 17 degrees predicted as early as 6am.

It will only get hotter throughout the day, peaking at 27 degrees at 3pm and remaining that way until 7pm.

Winds will remain slow throughout the day too, maxing out at 5mph.

Tuesday August 12

If you have any spare holiday days left, this is the time to take it.

It will be a warm night, with temperatures expected to be around 19 degrees as early as 4pm.

The Met Office are predicting this to be the hottest day of the week, potentially reaching highs of 33 degrees as the day goes on.

Thankfully, the wind will provide some comfort, with gusts of around 9mph expected at midday.

Wednesday August 13

Wednesday is expected to follow this trend, with sweltering mornings only getting hotter as the day goes on.

Temperatures won’t reach the same heights however, balancing out at around 28 degrees in the afternoon, with winds of 8mph.

Nevertheless, the weather will be about the same as that in Ibiza, making it perfect for barbecues or some well-earned time in the beer garden.

Thursday August 14 onwards

Locals can expect things to cool off as the week goes on, though things will remain warm.

On Thursday, temperatures will reach highs of 26 degrees, staying the same on Friday before cooling off slightly to to a max of 25 degrees on Saturday.