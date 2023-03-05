Sheffield has been placed on ‘amber’ alert, with temperatures set to plunge to -4C and snow and ice warnings issued for much of the UK.

The latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield shows temperatures hitting a low of -4C on Tuesday, March 7, with a high that day of just 4C. The wind-chill factor means it will feel as cold as -6C during the early hours of Wednesday.

A level 3 ‘amber’ cold weather alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency for Yorkshire and the Humber, including Sheffield, between 12.01am on Monday and 11.59pm on Thursday, with people urged to look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are able to heat their homes adequately.

A yellow weather warning over snow and ice has been issued for much of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, though this does not currently cover Sheffield, stretching just south and east of Hull on the Tuesday.

Temperatures in Sheffield are set to drop as low as -4C, with a level 3 cold weather warning issued for the city. A yellow weather warning over snow and ice has been issued for much of the UK (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The latest Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield suggests it will be largely dry in Sheffield next week, with some light rain likely on Monday morning but no snow expected. On Monday, there will be a high of 7C and a low of -1C. On Tuesday, there will be a low of -4C and a high of 4C, and on Wednesday, a high of 4C and a low of -2C is forecast. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly after that, reaching a high of 9C on Saturday, March 11.

