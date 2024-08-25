Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weather forecasts predict sunny spells and warmer temperatures in Sheffield for the coming bank holiday.

The Met Office suggests rain is not very likely at all, but there will be a little overcast cloud around lunchtime.

Outside of that, “sunny intervals” are expected morning and evening with temperatures reaching 20ºC around 4pm and 5pm, with a gentle breeze cooling that ever so slightly to 18ºC.

Rain is most likely during those overcast hours from noon, but the forecaster predicts only a 30 per cent chance of rain at most.

Overnight from Sunday to the bank holiday will be cooler and more comfortable, but during the night from Monday to Tuesday will be warmer with temperatures staying in the mid-to-high teens until the early hours.

At the time of writing, the Met Office forecast for the rest of the week suggests a return to drier, sunny spells with temperatures returning to the low 20s this week - with a high of 24ºC on Wednesday, August 27, 2024.

Don’t go getting too excited about sunshine just yet, as it is reported there is a 40 per cent chance of rain through much of the week, which could change as we go through the week.