A weather warning has been upgraded to amber for parts of Sheffield, with Storm Éowyn set to lash the city with gusts of over 60mph.

The amber warning - the second highest level available - covers areas of north and north west Sheffield, including Stocksbridge and Hallam Head. The rest of the city is covered by a yellow warning.

The amber weather warning will be in place from 6am on Friday, January 24 until 11.59pm that night, with the yellow warning in place throughout the day on Friday.

Storm Éowyn is set to batter Sheffield on Friday, January 24, with an amber weather warning for wind covering parts of the city and a yellow warning issued for other areas. File photo | National World

The Met Office says Storm Éowyn is expected to cause major disruption, with power cuts likely, road closures expected and a chance of damage to homes and other buildings. It adds that flying debris could cause injuries and present a ‘danger to life’.

Train, bus, plane and ferry services are all likely to be affected by delays and cancellations.

In Stocksbridge, the latest Met Office forecast shows gusts of wind peaking at 64mph at around 9am this Friday, January 24. Gusts of 60mph and 62mph are expected at 6am that morning and noon respectively.

Elsewhere in Sheffield, gusts of wind are expected to reach 62mph.

Heavy rain is also forecast in Sheffield during the early hours of Friday.

Much calmer conditions are forecast for Sheffield this Saturday, January 25, with sunny skies and a high of 6C and a low of 0C expected.

Sunday will be cloudy, with light rain, a high of 6C and a low of 5C.

In parts of the UK, along more exposed coasts and hills, Storm Éowyn is expected to bring peak gusts of 80-90mph.