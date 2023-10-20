News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Storm hits city as woman dies and people are evacuated elsewhere

Storm Babet has hit Sheffield, with rain overnight and yet more this morning.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:28 BST
According to the Met Office, there is a 95 per cent chance of rain in Sheffield until 3pm, when it drops to 90 per cent.

There is a yellow weather warning in place in the city until midday, meaning heavy and persistent rain to be expected and some disruption.

From noon until 6am tomorrow there is an amber weather warning, meaning flooding and disruption are 'likely'.

Emergency services in Brechin as Storm Babet hitsEmergency services in Brechin as Storm Babet hits
Emergency services in Brechin as Storm Babet hits

Yesterday, the Met Office issued a red 'severe weather warning', as Storm Babet for parts of the east of Scotland, including Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir, which is in force until midday on Friday.

It is the first Red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Vehicles mount the pavement to pass a fallen tree near Stanley, Perthshire as heavy rain and wind hits the area, which is now subject to a red weather warning. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNSVehicles mount the pavement to pass a fallen tree near Stanley, Perthshire as heavy rain and wind hits the area, which is now subject to a red weather warning. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS
Vehicles mount the pavement to pass a fallen tree near Stanley, Perthshire as heavy rain and wind hits the area, which is now subject to a red weather warning. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

A woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts across Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf led tributes to the 57-year-old woman who was swept away at the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, just before 2pm yesterday.

Efforts were made to convince residents of Brechin, Angus, to evacuate 400 homes, with the coastguard and fire crews going door-to-door after some people refused to leave.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a warning that river levels could reach an "unprecedented" five metres above normal levels, and severe flood warnings were expanded for the River Esk, including into Aberdeenshire.

