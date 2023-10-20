Sheffield weather: Storm hits city as woman dies and people are evacuated elsewhere
Storm Babet has hit Sheffield, with rain overnight and yet more this morning.
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the Met Office, there is a 95 per cent chance of rain in Sheffield until 3pm, when it drops to 90 per cent.
There is a yellow weather warning in place in the city until midday, meaning heavy and persistent rain to be expected and some disruption.
From noon until 6am tomorrow there is an amber weather warning, meaning flooding and disruption are 'likely'.
Yesterday, the Met Office issued a red 'severe weather warning', as Storm Babet for parts of the east of Scotland, including Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir, which is in force until midday on Friday.
It is the first Red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.
A woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts across Scotland.
First Minister Humza Yousaf led tributes to the 57-year-old woman who was swept away at the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, just before 2pm yesterday.
Efforts were made to convince residents of Brechin, Angus, to evacuate 400 homes, with the coastguard and fire crews going door-to-door after some people refused to leave.
Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued a warning that river levels could reach an "unprecedented" five metres above normal levels, and severe flood warnings were expanded for the River Esk, including into Aberdeenshire.