Sheffield weather: Steel city in store for pelting rain this Tuesday but no need for weather warning
Sheffield is in for a spell of pelting rain overnight and much of tomorrow.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds is in place for large parts of UK’s south and west coasts on Tuesday (April 9). Gales of up to 40mph are expected in places and flood warnings are in place in some areas.
In Sheffield, a bout of heavy rain will make its arrival overnight tonight (April 8) and persist for much of Tuesday, but the Met Office has not issued a weather warning.
Here is the forecast for Sheffield for the next week (April 8 - 9, 2024).
Monday, April 8 - Cloudy all day with chance of brighter spells by the afternoon. Then, at around 8pm, heavy showers will settle in and will persist overnight and through much of Tuesday. Winds of up to 20mph, maximum temperature 16C.
Tuesday, April 9: Rain will be at its heaviest at around 6am and then return in sharp, scattered showers throughout the day, particularly between 12 noon and 2pm. Strong winds will also cut in, rising to over 30mph from 10am onwards and reaching 45mph by 3pm. Chance of brighter spells between clouds around 7am, 11am, and 3pm. Maximum temperature 11C.
Wednesday to Friday, April 10 - 12: Dry start Wednesday before rain arriving suddenly in time for the afternoon. High likelihood of a very warm Thursday with highs of 18*C. Friday also likely to be warm but with patchy rain.
