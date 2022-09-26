Sheffield weather: Splash of rain at midday on Monday as autumnal chill sets in
Sheffield will see a largely grey and cloudy day on Monday punctuated by a short showery spell at around midday.
The recent autumnal chill will stick around today as temperatures average at around 11C with highs of 13C and a stiff breeze all day.
The Steel City can expect a quick shower at around midday with more light rain returning at around 7pm ahead of a clear night.
Looking ahead, forecasters say Tuesday will be chilly but bright, and heavier showers are expected towards the weekend.