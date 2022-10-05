News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: South Yorkshire set for mizzly rain for the whole of Wednesday

Sheffield can look forward to an entire Wednesday of mizzling rain and stiff breezes as October really starts to set in.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:00 am - 1 min read
Sheffield weather for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
A rolling bank of rain clouds is passing over England today (September 5), meaning the Steel City will be drenched from 6am to 6pm.

It will be accompanied in the morning by highs of 16C and winds of up to 37mph, before chilling down to 13C by the afternoon.

The clouds will break up by 6pm ahead of a clear and dry night, with scattered showers tomorrow.

