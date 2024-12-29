Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Snow and wind warnings have been issued for Sheffield and much of the rest of the UK.

A snow warning covering Sheffield has been issued by the Met Office from 9am on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, until 3am on Thursday, January 2.

The yellow weather warning states that ‘heavy and persistent’ snow may cause disruption, with a small chance of travel delays, including train and plane cancellations and cars becoming stranded on roads, and a small chance of power cuts.

Sheffield is just within the southern limit of the snow warning and looks likely to escape the worst of the snowfall.

The latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield on New Year’s Day shows heavy rain in the morning and afternoon, followed by sleet in the evening and night.

Will it snow in Sheffield?

Higher parts of Sheffield may experience significant snowfall, however, with the Met Office forecast for Hallam Head that day showing heavy snow in the afternoon, from around 3pm, followed by several hours of light snow.

A separate yellow weather warning also covering Sheffield, and running from 9am on Wednesday until 6am the following morning, has been issued by the Met Office for wind.

It says that ‘very strong winds’ are expected to cause some disruption.

There is a small chance of longer journey times and cancellations for those travelling by road, rail, air and ferry, according to the Met Office, and a slight chance of damager to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs.

There is also the potential for power cuts and a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, it states.

The latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield shows gusts of up to 36mph on Wednesday, when there will be a high of 7C and a low of 0C.

On Thursday, a high of just 3C is forecast, with the temperature set to drop as low as -4C.