Snow and sleet has been forecast in parts of Sheffield this weekend.

The Met Office says light snow is likely to fall in areas including Hallam Head, Lodge Moor, Crookes, Stocksbridge, Bents Green, Dore, Greystones and Midhopestones during the early hours of Sunday, February 16.

Sleet is also expected in some of those areas and across many other parts of the city that morning, including Heeley, Gleadless, Hillsborough and Chapeltown.

Snow and sleet have been forecast for parts of Sheffield during the early hours of Sunday, February 16 | National World

The snow and sleet is expected between around midnight and 6am on Sunday morning.

The rest of the day is expected to be largely dry but overcast, with temperatures reaching a high of between 1C and 4C, depending on where in the city you are.

The latest Met Office weather forecast for Hallam Head on Sunday shows an 80 per cent chance of snow at midnight that morning, a 70 per cent chance at 3am and a 60 per cent chance at 6am. The temperature there will be around OC or 1C all day, but it will feel like -4C.

Light rain is forecast throughout Saturday in most of Sheffield, with a high of around 4C and a low of about 2C, though it will be colder in some places, on higher ground.

After a chilly weekend, temperatures are forecast to climb next week, reaching a high of 11C on Wednesday, February 19 and 14C on Thursday, February 20.