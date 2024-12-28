Sheffield weather: Sleet and snow could hit city as sub-zero temperatures are forecast for coming days
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The mist is finally set to lift during the early hours of Sunday, December 29, according to the latest Met Office forecast.
Sunday will be cloudy with sunny intervals and a high of 9C and a low of 8C.
Similar conditions are expected on Monday, with a high of 10C, while rain is forecast for New Year’s Eve, on Tuesday, December 31, and for New Year’s Day, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.
The temperature is forecast to drop significantly by Thursday, with a high of 5C and a low of -1C, rising slightly to 4C and 2C respectively on Friday, January 3, 2025.
The Met Office long range weather forecast states that ‘showers of rain and sleet will turn increasingly to snow, especially across the north’, before more a period of more settled weather, during the first week and a half of the new year.
The latest BBC weather forecast shows sleet in Sheffield on Thursday, January 2 and Saturday, January 4, followed by a five-day sunny spell.
The Weather Channel is forecasting a mix of rain and snow in Sheffield on the afternoon of Saturday, January 4, followed by snow showers during the early part of that night. It says there will be a 40 per cent chance of snow that night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.