It’s going to be a sweltering summer day in Sheffield this weekend - but remember to take it seriously and look after your health.

Here are six tips to stay safe in a heatwave from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents as a sweltering 33C weekend heads towards Sheffield.

Britain’s homes and infrastructure were not designed with Mediterranean temperatures in the low 30s in mind, and heatwaves pose a risk to everyone’s health.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents have shared these hot weather tips for the garden or out and about this weekend:

Stay hydrated – drink water regularly; avoid alcohol and caffeine

Seek shade – especially between 11am and 3pm

Use sunscreen – apply high-factor protection

Dress smart – wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Know the signs – watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke

Plan ahead – check forecasts and avoid peak heat hours

Steve Cole, Policy Director at RoSPA, said: “Heat is no longer just a holiday perk—it’s a growing public health risk. We’re seeing more frequent and intense heatwaves, both in the UK and globally, and the data shows a clear rise in heat-related illness and fatalities.

“Warm weather can also be deceptive when it comes to going for a dip. While the air may feel hot, water temperatures often remain dangerously cold, which can lead to cold water shock, even in summer.”