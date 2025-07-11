Sheffield weather: Six tips to safe in a heatwave as scorching 33C weekend heads for South Yorkshire
Here are six tips to stay safe in a heatwave from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents as a sweltering 33C weekend heads towards Sheffield.
Britain’s homes and infrastructure were not designed with Mediterranean temperatures in the low 30s in mind, and heatwaves pose a risk to everyone’s health.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents have shared these hot weather tips for the garden or out and about this weekend:
- Stay hydrated – drink water regularly; avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Seek shade – especially between 11am and 3pm
- Use sunscreen – apply high-factor protection
- Dress smart – wear light, loose-fitting clothing
- Know the signs – watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke
- Plan ahead – check forecasts and avoid peak heat hours
Steve Cole, Policy Director at RoSPA, said: “Heat is no longer just a holiday perk—it’s a growing public health risk. We’re seeing more frequent and intense heatwaves, both in the UK and globally, and the data shows a clear rise in heat-related illness and fatalities.
“Warm weather can also be deceptive when it comes to going for a dip. While the air may feel hot, water temperatures often remain dangerously cold, which can lead to cold water shock, even in summer.”
