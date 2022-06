Wednesday, June 29, will see a cloudy start with some sunshine breaking through at 11am, but heavy showers are expected to set in by 3pm this afternoon.

The Met Office also says rumbles of thunder by the end of the day “cannot be ruled out” by wet and summery conditions.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 19C by late afternoon with a strong breeze.

