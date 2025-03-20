Sheffield weather: Sheffield set to be as hot as Majorca and Tenerife as temperatures soar
The Steel City is waking up to a bright and sunny day today (March 20) with the Met Office and the BBC predicting weather worth walking in.
But today also marks the spring equinox, meaning it is the first day of meteorological spring in Britain. For the next six months, there are more hours of daylight than night time to enjoy.
Here is the weather forecast on the first day of spring in Sheffield.
Weather in Sheffield today, March 20, 2025
- 9am-10am - Warming up from 9C to 11C with clouded sunshine and very little wind
- 11am-1pm - Unbroken sunshine and highs of 16C and breezes of up to 15mph will give Sheffielders a reason to enjoy their lunch break outside.
- 2pm - 5pm - Clouded sunshine but reaching highs of 17C, the high point of the day.
- 6pm onwards: Sunset today is at 6.19pm ahead of a clear and warm night of 16C, cooling down to 10C overnight.
When do the clocks go forward?
In 2025, the clocks will be put forward by an hour at 2am on Sunday, March 30.
This will see the sun rising an hour earlier during the summer than it otherwise would – rising at around 6.45am and setting around 7.30pm.
This signals the move between Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and British Summer Time (BST).
For the most part, you probably won’t have to do too much to keep up with the change – all of your internet-connected devices should update automatically.
The clocks will then go back by an hour on October 26.
