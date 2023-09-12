Sheffield put on flooding alert as Met Office issues yellow warning for the city

Sheffield was put on flood alert this morning, with the city under a Met Office warning.

And the downpour is forecast to continue for most of today, while the city is under a Met Office yellow warning of rain, alerting residents of the risk of flooding and disruption due to the weather.

The yellow warning means heavy rain 'perhaps causing some flooding and disruption in places'.

The Met Office warns people to expect

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Sheffield set for more rain as localised flooding reported in some areas. PIcture: David Kessen, National World

Residents were already reporting some minor localised flooding this morning. One person who contacted The Star this morning described flooding on Northumberland Road, near Weston Park Hospital, with water pooling in a dip in the road, making the pavement impassable for pedestrians without wading through several inches of water.

But bus company First said there was no disruption to bus services from the weather this morning. There are no forecasts of flooding from the Environment Agency.

The Met Office forecast for the rest of today is for heavy rain until 7pm, with a brief period of light rain between 4pm and 5pm. It is expected to ease to light rain at 8pm, before stopping at 9pm.