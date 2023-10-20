News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Heartbreak as 'valued' high school teacher dies after falling ill
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

Sheffield Weather: Roads turned into rivers and lakes as Storm Babet wreaks havoc

Sheffield's roads have been turned into rivers and lakes today

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shocking photographs show how roads across Sheffield have been turned into rivers and lakes today.

Chesterfield Road in Woodseats under water (Photo: Ian Rotherham)Chesterfield Road in Woodseats under water (Photo: Ian Rotherham)
Chesterfield Road in Woodseats under water (Photo: Ian Rotherham)

With rain having fallen non-stop since last night, water levels have risen and some rivers have burst their banks.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ground is saturated, with many parks also turned into giant lakes too.

Chesterfield Road in Woodseats is among those under water this evening, adding to the traffic chaos on the roads as motorists struggle to find alternative routes home due to the sheer number of roads flooded.

Chesterfield Road in Woodseats was like a lake earlier (Photo: Ian Rotherham)Chesterfield Road in Woodseats was like a lake earlier (Photo: Ian Rotherham)
Chesterfield Road in Woodseats was like a lake earlier (Photo: Ian Rotherham)

Here are just some of those to have been affected by the floods today:

> Chesterfield Road

> Loxley Road

> Heeley Bridge

> Little London Road

> Barrow Road, near Meadowhall

> Rivelin Valley Road

> Jordanthorpe Parkway

> Beaver Hill Road, Woodhouse

> Treeton Lane.

> Weedon Street, near Meadowhall

> Penny Lane

> Fife Street

> Mosborough Parkway

According to the Met Office, the rain is not expected to stop until around 9am tomorrow.

Related topics:Sheffield