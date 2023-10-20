Sheffield Weather: Roads turned into rivers and lakes as Storm Babet wreaks havoc
Sheffield's roads have been turned into rivers and lakes today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking photographs show how roads across Sheffield have been turned into rivers and lakes today.
With rain having fallen non-stop since last night, water levels have risen and some rivers have burst their banks.
Ground is saturated, with many parks also turned into giant lakes too.
Chesterfield Road in Woodseats is among those under water this evening, adding to the traffic chaos on the roads as motorists struggle to find alternative routes home due to the sheer number of roads flooded.
Here are just some of those to have been affected by the floods today:
> Chesterfield Road
> Loxley Road
> Heeley Bridge
> Little London Road
> Barrow Road, near Meadowhall
> Rivelin Valley Road
> Jordanthorpe Parkway
> Beaver Hill Road, Woodhouse
> Treeton Lane.
> Weedon Street, near Meadowhall
> Penny Lane
> Fife Street
> Mosborough Parkway
According to the Met Office, the rain is not expected to stop until around 9am tomorrow.