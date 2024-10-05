Sheffield weather: Remnants of Hurricane Kirk set to bring 'disruptive rain and wind'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office says Sunday will be a blustery day with sunny spells and heavy showers, although feeling quite mild.
This will continue into Monday and Tuesday. But from Wednesday there is the potential for ‘disruptive rain and wind’ due to the remnants of Hurricane Kirk hitting northwest Europe.
The Met Office says: ‘There remains a threat of ex-Hurricane Kirk bringing very wet and windy conditions to some parts of the UK, especially the south.’]
It comes a week after Sheffield was hit by a deluge. On Monday September 30, the Met Office issued two flood warnings and four flood alerts after a day of relentless rain.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.