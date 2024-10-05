Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hurricane Kirk is set to bring unsettled weather to Sheffield after a gloriously sunny Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says Sunday will be a blustery day with sunny spells and heavy showers, although feeling quite mild.

Disruptive wind and rain are forecast for Sheffield, after relentless rain saw flooding in Sheffield last week, including in Endcliffe Park. | nw

This will continue into Monday and Tuesday. But from Wednesday there is the potential for ‘disruptive rain and wind’ due to the remnants of Hurricane Kirk hitting northwest Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says: ‘There remains a threat of ex-Hurricane Kirk bringing very wet and windy conditions to some parts of the UK, especially the south.’]

It comes a week after Sheffield was hit by a deluge. On Monday September 30, the Met Office issued two flood warnings and four flood alerts after a day of relentless rain.