Sheffield weather: Remnants of Hurricane Kirk set to bring 'disruptive rain and wind'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2024, 16:49 GMT
Hurricane Kirk is set to bring unsettled weather to Sheffield after a gloriously sunny Saturday.

The Met Office says Sunday will be a blustery day with sunny spells and heavy showers, although feeling quite mild.

Disruptive wind and rain are forecast for Sheffield, after relentless rain saw flooding in Sheffield last week, including in Endcliffe Park.
This will continue into Monday and Tuesday. But from Wednesday there is the potential for ‘disruptive rain and wind’ due to the remnants of Hurricane Kirk hitting northwest Europe.

The Met Office says: ‘There remains a threat of ex-Hurricane Kirk bringing very wet and windy conditions to some parts of the UK, especially the south.’]

It comes a week after Sheffield was hit by a deluge. On Monday September 30, the Met Office issued two flood warnings and four flood alerts after a day of relentless rain.

