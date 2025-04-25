Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first mini-heatwave of 2025 is due to arrive in Sheffield next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says sunshine and a jet stream from Europe are expected to bring the warmest weather of the year so far - with temperatures in Sheffield set to rival thouse of Portugal, Morocco and the South of France.

Overlooking Barker's Pool, Mojo's rooftop garden is a big hit with sunseekers. The rock'n'roll themed bar has a wide selection of cocktails and drinks, and also offers a bottomless brunch | Submit

How hot will it be in Sheffield during the mini-heatwave?

Temperatures in Sheffield will begin to rise on Sunday (April 27) with a day of clouded sunshine warming the city up to 20C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But by the beginning of next week, Sheffield will regularly reach a balmy 24C.

Days of unbroken sunshine with highs of 24C are forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, before cooling off a bit down to 21C on Friday.

There is very little chance of rain in Sheffield and winds will also be calm throughout the week.

It’s sure to make a warm and sunny week for visitors to enjoy during the 2025 Halo World Championship snooker tournament at the Crucible, which is on now until May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sheffield, temperatures shouldn’t be reaching any record highs - but it is certainly expected to be warmer than the city has seen all year.

There are no weather warnings in place from The Met Office so far.

What is causing the mini-heatwave?

The Met Office says this week’s warm weather is the result of an area of low pressure over the Atlantic ocean at the same time as an area of high pressure over areas like Norway and Denmark. Together, these two systems will draw currents of warm air from France and parts of Europe and warm up the UK significantly.