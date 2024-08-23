Sheffield Weather: Storm Lillian warning from Met Office for strong winds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has warned the winds could lead to disruption to travel and infrastructure on Friday morning (August 23, 2024).
The yellow weather warning - issued for between 5am and 11am - urges caution as the storm could result in damage to buildings, injuries from flying debris, power cuts and the potential closure of some roads and bridges - although it should be noted these outcomes are not certain.
According to the accompanying weather forecast, Storm Lillian will also bring rain through the night and into Friday morning, up to 10am.
Temperatures during morning commuting hours will feel like 11ºC, but will rise through the afternoon to highs of 15ºC around 6pm.
Winds will be around 21mph during the hours the Met Office warning is active with occassional gusts as high as 53mph, with breezes expected throughout the day.
The yellow warning covers much of the North of England, reaching east to west from Sheffield to as far north as Ashington near Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
There are currently no weather warnings over the weekend on August 24 and 25. Some rain is expected on Saturday morning and the early afternoon with winds from the west making temperatures feel like 14ºC.
No rain is expected for Sunday, but the westerly winds will persist with temperatures feeling like 13ºC and 14ºC through much of the afternoon.
It will be mostly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday, with a little sunny spell expected late on Saturday afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.