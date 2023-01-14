Could Sheffield see snow this weekend? Met Office weather experts say it could be possible as some parts of South Yorkshire are expecting the white stuff.

Sheffielders might be wondering when they might start to see a slight change in the weather as we reach the middle of January. But, no matter how much you’re craving the light nights and warmer weather, Met Office weather experts say we could see snow in South Yorkshire this weekend.

Over the next few days, Met Office forecasters say Sheffield could see a range of weather as they predict spells of rain, wind and even snow on the South Yorkshire hilltops. And we’re still seeing chilly temperatures as it could drop to below freezing point overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading into next week, we could see some more sunshine as dry and brighter conditions are expected. But of course there is still a chance of occasional outbreaks of rain, isolated wintry showers and low temperatures.

Sheffield Met Office weather forecast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (January 14)

Met Office forecasters predict that Sheffielders can expect rainy spells this morning, with snow likely on the hilltops. Later on in the day you can expect broken clouds with showers into the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office forecasters also predict that there could be strong winds which reach gale force locally. Maximum temperature 9C .

Tonight (January 14)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight there could be local gales, but with both clear spells and isolated showers into the night. Minimum temperature 0C .

The Met Office has predicted whether Sheffield will see snow this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday (January 15)

Met Office experts say there could be showers and early clouds but dry and brighter conditions will quickly replace the wintry conditions. However, outbreaks of rain are expected to spread north in the afternoon, with showers over hilltops. Maximum temperature 6C .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlook for Monday (January 16 to Wednesday (January 17)