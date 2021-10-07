The last week alone has seen winds of up to 40mph, yellow weather warnings for rain and some incredible blue skies, leaving us all a little unsure of what the next day – or hour – will bring.

October has also brought about some cooler temperatures, dropping from the 20s to the 10s in just a matter of days.

The latest long range forecast from the Met Office said temperatures are set to plummet further before the end of the month and there could be some snow on the way for some areas on the UK.

An 'Indian summer' is on the way for Sheffield, as the Met Office has forecast some brighter weather with warmer temperatures and sunny spells in the coming days. Picture: Chris Etchells

But before things take a turn for the worst there is some good news – Sheffield is set for some sunshine and much warmer weather, even if it is short-lived.

Here is everything you need to know about the good weather in Sheffield and when it will arrive.

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield this week?

The Met Office is predicting that Sheffield is set for some warmer weather after a very unsettled start to October, with temperatures climbing back towards the 20s and some sunnier spells.

There is very little chance of rain in the coming days – good news after the buckets of it we’ve seen since last weekend – and winds should be much lighter too.

When will the good weather in Sheffield start and end?

Yesterday brought about blue skies, long spells of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, after a day of heavy rain and blustery gales.

But today is when the Met Office is predicting that things will really start to heat up, with highs of 19C expected.

There is less than a five per cent chance of rain all day, with sunny spells expected throughout the day.

The same is also forecast for Friday.

Unfortunately conditions aren’t set to be quite as exciting over the weekend, with lots of cloud cover and highs of 17C expected, but it should at least stay dry.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield next week?

After some sunny spells and cloud on Sunday, temperatures will take another dip and be back to more average temperatures for the time of year.

Monday, October 11, will see highs of 14C, with a relatively cloudy day and very little chance of rain, with similar conditions expected on Tuesday, with a top temperature of 13C.

The rest of the week has not yet been broken down into a daily forecast, but the Met Office says it is expecting mainly dry conditions, with only the occasional shower, with some lighter winds.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield for the rest of the month?

The Met Office has issued its long range forecast, which currently runs to November 3.

It predicts that relatively light winds, as well as drier conditions and average temperatures will last until around October 19 – although the evenings could be quite chilly.

By the end of this period, some more unsettled conditions are predicted, with much wetter and windier weather.