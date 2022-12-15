The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for snow and ice in Sheffield starting Sunday (December 18)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice across the whole of Sheffield. Travellers in the city could face disruption over the weekend with temperatures remaining very cold.

The news was confirmed by the Met Office on Thursday (December 15) and will come into effect on Sunday (December 18) morning at 3am and continue till 9pm on Sunday evening. The Met Office has warned the conditions could bring a risk of injuries from slips and falls on ice.

Despite it still feeling a bit too cold for our liking in Sheffield right now, there has been no yellow weather warning issued for Friday and Saturday. Mild warnings of snow and ice will come into effect on Sunday as the snow looks to be washed out with rain as we head into next week.

Tonight will remain frosty with freezing fog still present in the region and wintry showers confined to the coast. Friday will remain very cold with wind picking up as we head into the evening.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK. We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

“We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”

What to expect during the Met Office weather warning in Sheffield

The Met Office has issued the whole of Sheffield a yellow weather warning, which is the most mild of the three weather warnings issued.The weather organisation warn that those affected by the warning could expect the following:

