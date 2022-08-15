Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms could hit Sheffield after a prolonged period of intense weather.

August 15 and 16 will see the arrival of thunderstorms in Sheffield - as well as heavy rain.

Sheffield has recently experienced a blistering heatwave, so a downpour may come as a welcomed change to some.

Gardeners will be especially grateful for the rain, with an impending hosepipe ban imposed by Yorkshire Water on the way. It is set to be put in place on August 26 as things stand.

When will the thunderstorms hit Sheffield?

According to the Met Office, the first bout of thunder and lightning will strike Sheffield from 2pm-4pm on August 15. It could also potentially continue on until 5pm.

The thunderstorm will return at around 4pm on the following day, August 16, before subsiding.

How much will it rain?

Sheffield will see some much needed precipitation this week - gardens and greenery across the city have become parched after the heatwave.

It is forecasted to rain fairly heavily from 2pm-5pm on August 15 - at 2pm, there is a 60% chance of precipitation, according to the Met Office. As well as this, 4pm and 5pm have a 50% and 40% chance of rain, respectively.

However, it is Tuesday (August 16) in Sheffield that will see the lion’s share of the rain. It is expected to rain from 2pm to 9pm, with 4pm having a 60% chance of rain.

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield for the rest of the week?

After the strong downpour of Monday and Tuesday, the rest of the week will see a return to normalcy in regards to the weather in Sheffield.

From August 17 onwards, the weather will become mild and dry, with a stable maximum temperature of 19.C.

Thursday will be quite warm with a maximum temperature of 23.C - however it will not be anywhere nearly as hot as the weather we have recently been experiencing in Sheffield.

From then, the weekend will be relatively mild and dry, with an average temperature of 20.C.

What is a yellow warning?

A yellow warning, when issued by the Met Office, indicates a bout of inclement weather that could cause disruption to traffic and daily life.

However, a yellow warning also implies that there will be minimal danger to human life.