Sheffield weather: Met Office issues warning over heavy rain, with chance of flooding
The yellow warning for rain covers a large swathe of England and Wales, from the south coast to South Yorkshire.
It is due to come into effect from 9pm this evening, Saturday, September 7, until 6pm tomorrow, Sunday.
The Met Office warning states: “Areas of heavy, possibly thundery rain may cause flooding and disruption in parts of England and Wales on Saturday night and Sunday.”
It says there is a ‘small chance’ homes and businesses in the area could be damaged, and a ‘slight chance’ of road closures, delays and cancellations to train and bus services, and power cuts.
There is also a small chance of communities becoming cut off by flooded roads, and of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing ‘danger to life’, it states.
Drivers have been warned to expect potentially hazardous conditions.
Despite the weather warning, the latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield shows only light rain forecast for today, amid overcast conditions, followed by a short period of heavy rain in the early hours of tomorrow, and more light rain throughout most of Sunday morning.
The weather is expected to brighten up towards the end of the weekend, with sunny intervals forecast for Sheffield during the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.