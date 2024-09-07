The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Sheffield, with flooding possible.

The yellow warning for rain covers a large swathe of England and Wales, from the south coast to South Yorkshire.

It is due to come into effect from 9pm this evening, Saturday, September 7, until 6pm tomorrow, Sunday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield, with the Met Office saying flooding is possible. This file photo shows flooding under the railway bridge at Heeley during Storm Babet last year. | National World

The Met Office warning states: “Areas of heavy, possibly thundery rain may cause flooding and disruption in parts of England and Wales on Saturday night and Sunday.”

It says there is a ‘small chance’ homes and businesses in the area could be damaged, and a ‘slight chance’ of road closures, delays and cancellations to train and bus services, and power cuts.

There is also a small chance of communities becoming cut off by flooded roads, and of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing ‘danger to life’, it states.

Drivers have been warned to expect potentially hazardous conditions.

Despite the weather warning, the latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield shows only light rain forecast for today, amid overcast conditions, followed by a short period of heavy rain in the early hours of tomorrow, and more light rain throughout most of Sunday morning.

The weather is expected to brighten up towards the end of the weekend, with sunny intervals forecast for Sheffield during the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday.