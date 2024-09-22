Sheffield weather: Met Office issues amber warning for heavy rain in South Yorkshire with potential for floods
The Met Office has issued both a yellow and an amber weather warning for heavy rain today, Sunday, September 22 and tomorrow, Monday, September 23 - and Sheffield is set to feel the effects of them both.
Sheffield’s amber warning, which comes into force tomorrow at 5am until 9pm, has stated that heavy rain is expected to produce some flooding and travel disruption.
Weather officials have said that not all counties within the amber warning will be equally affected, but “it seems likely that some areas will see 60-80 mm and a few places may receive 100-120mm or more”.
It added: “This is likely to result in travel disruption and some flooding.”
According to the Met Office, potential disruption including:
- Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
- A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads
- Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely
Today, Sunday, a yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place for much of the UK, including Sheffield.
Until 11.59pm, some places within the warning zone may see 40-70 mm of rainfall in two to three hours, and there’s a chance that a few places could receive 80-100 mm through the course of the day.
Potential disruption today includes flooded roads, delays or cancellations to public transport, and power cuts.
For advice on how to stay safe in heavy rain, please click here.
