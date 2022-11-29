A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued in Sheffield and many other parts of the UK, and travellers should expect delays on roads, trains and planes. The warning extends from the south, including the Isle of Wight, to Central England, the North West, the North East, and Northern Ireland, with southern sections of Scotland also blanketed in fog this morning (November 29).

The Met Office said the warning could cause severe disruption to road transport when the visibility falls below 50m, with delays to bus and train services possible and the chance of delays or cancellations to flights. It said: "Areas of fog, dense in places, have developed and will be stubborn to clear through much of this morning.”

It added: "Whilst some fog is likely to persist all day, many places will see this lifting into low cloud or clear by this afternoon." The Met Office also advises drivers to avoid driving if possible until the fog clears. Those who must drive should do so carefully and with dipped headlights, as full-beam lights reflect off the fog, creating a ‘white wall’ effect. When visibility improves, turn off the fog lights.

The Met Office said: “Fog usually occurs in the late autumn and winter months, when conditions tend to be colder, and nights are longer. This type of fog forms as a result of clear skies and light winds. The land cools overnight and this reduces the ability of the air to hold moisture, allowing condensation and fog to occur.

“The fog will often disperse after sunrise, but in some circumstances can last well into the afternoon, and even persist for days on end. This is most likely during January and February, and can cause severe disruption at airports, as well as on roads and for other types of transport.”

When will the fog clear in Sheffield?

The Met Office said in Sheffield, the mist and fog will gradually lift into low cloud during the day, breaking in places but remaining in some rural areas all day. With a maximum temperature of 8C, some brighter spells may develop in the afternoon. The fog is expected to clear from 11am.

Tonight, the city will be colder, with mist and fog soon reappearing after sunset and becoming dense in certain areas overnight as temperatures drop to below freezing (-1C).