Sheffield is to prepare for strong winds and rain as two weather warnings are put in place for later this week.

Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind are in place across much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland in the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds that will sweep across South Yorkshire on Thursday, December 4.

The weather warning for rain will come into effect at 2pm today and remain in place until 6pm.

The warning for wind comes into effect from 3pm today and will remain in place until 3am on Friday. Forecasters warn that there is “some disruption possible from strong and gusty winds”.

Two weather warnings have been issued in Sheffield and surrounding South Yorkshire for wind and rain. | Met Office

Inland gusts could reach 40-50mph, and people are being warned to expect disruption to travel and power supply. They added that strong gusts could also see heavy showers which move through at times.

From Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8, a second weather warning has been put in place for all of England and Wales, warning of both rain and wind. This will come into force at 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday, December 8.

This warning brings the possibility of further disruption to commuters, plus the chance of flooding and damage to buildings in some areas.

South Yorkshire could see rainfall up around 15-25mm, while areas in the north and west of England could see 50-70mm. Winds may gust to around 40-50mph again - though some areas around coasts could reach up to 80mph.

Some of the warning areas have a small chance of injuries and ‘danger to life’ from flying debris and fast flowing or deep floodwater.

A spokesperson said: “The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.”