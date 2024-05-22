Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some parts of Britain could see up to 150mm of rain today, according to the Met Office.

A yellow warning of rain for South Yorkshire, issued by the weather bosses today, is set to come into force from today (May 22), until Thursday, May 23.

After a weekend of glorious sun and summer temperatures, the region could see anywhere between 30mm and 80mm, with upland areas seeing up to 150mm of rain. The weather warning says the rain could cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes amid warnings for thunderstorms and heavy downpours across much of Britain, putting a firm stop to the glimpse of summer we saw over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across many parts of Britain, including South Yorkshire.

The Met Office says there is a lot of uncertainty over exactly where the heaviest rain will occur.

It said: “An area of rain is expected to develop across eastern and central England and then move northwestwards to affect northern England and north Wales during Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area of rain could then become slow moving, heavy and persistent, especially over north facing hills, before clearing during Thursday morning.”

It added that weather warnings can change quickly, and to keep up to date with updates by the weather agency.