Sheffield weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for heavy rain across South Yorkshire
A yellow warning of rain for South Yorkshire, issued by the weather bosses today, is set to come into force from today (May 22), until Thursday, May 23.
After a weekend of glorious sun and summer temperatures, the region could see anywhere between 30mm and 80mm, with upland areas seeing up to 150mm of rain. The weather warning says the rain could cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
It comes amid warnings for thunderstorms and heavy downpours across much of Britain, putting a firm stop to the glimpse of summer we saw over the weekend.
The Met Office says there is a lot of uncertainty over exactly where the heaviest rain will occur.
It said: “An area of rain is expected to develop across eastern and central England and then move northwestwards to affect northern England and north Wales during Wednesday afternoon.
“The area of rain could then become slow moving, heavy and persistent, especially over north facing hills, before clearing during Thursday morning.”
It added that weather warnings can change quickly, and to keep up to date with updates by the weather agency.
To check the risk of flooding in your area, please visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/
