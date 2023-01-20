The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Yorkshire and the Humber over “freezing fog patches” expected to arrive overnight.

Although the boundary of the yellow warning zone appears to just curve around Sheffield at the time of writing, much of South Yorkshire, including parts of Rotherham and the entirity of Doncaster, is included. Many nearby areas of North Derbyshire are also included in the warning.

The Met Office warning states: “Freezing fog is expected to lead to some travel delays on Friday night and Saturday morning.” It also suggests there will be slower bus and train journey times and the potential for flight cancellations as a result of the weather.

The fog is expected to develop on Friday (January 20) night and “will be slow to clear” in some areas on Saturday (January 21) morning. Further details of the warning suggest the fog could be quite dense with “visibility falling below 100 metres” in some areas.