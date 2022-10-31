Sheffield weather: Met Office forecast on Halloween as families take to the streets trick or treating
If you fancy dressing up this Halloween and would not want the rain to ruin your costume, here’s the weather forecast that you need to know in advance.
Halloween is finally here, many people are wondering if their trick-or-treating adventures in Sheffield will be hampered by rainy weather today. Whether you plan to take the kids trick-or-treating later, you’ll need to know if the weather will cooperate.
This year, Halloween falls on a Monday and many people have celebrated the holiday over the weekend. However, do not fear, we have you covered as the Met Office has just released its weather forecast for October 31.
The Met Office has said that today will remain largely cloudy and unsettled for many parts of the UK including Sheffield. Here’s the full forecast:
Sheffield weather forecast on Halloween
Forecast for Halloween (October 31)
Cloud will quickly thicken from the south this evening as long periods of rain, perhaps heavy at times, arrives. Winds will ease light overnight with cloud covering the hills, with a minimum temperature of 8°C. Heavy rain is expected between 6pm and 2am, so get your umbrella ready!