Halloween is finally here, many people are wondering if their trick-or-treating adventures in Sheffield will be hampered by rainy weather today. Whether you plan to take the kids trick-or-treating later, you’ll need to know if the weather will cooperate.

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday and many people have celebrated the holiday over the weekend. However, do not fear, we have you covered as the Met Office has just released its weather forecast for October 31.

The Met Office has said that today will remain largely cloudy and unsettled for many parts of the UK including Sheffield. Here’s the full forecast:

Sheffield weather forecast on Halloween

Forecast for Halloween (October 31)